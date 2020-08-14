iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. 3,193,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

