iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 255,649 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 71,462.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 175,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 127,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.