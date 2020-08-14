istar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

istar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $976.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.68. istar has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. istar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that istar will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in istar by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in istar by 58.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in istar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in istar by 32.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in istar by 20.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

