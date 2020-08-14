ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 113 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 113 ($1.48).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of ITV traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 62.72 ($0.82). 28,751,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITV will post 1418.9999575 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £2,680.28 ($3,504.09).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

