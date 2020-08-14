J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.84.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,023. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,443 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,017 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

