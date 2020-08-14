J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.62 ($3.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

SBRY traded down GBX 3.25 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 191.35 ($2.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 32.99. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($263.17).

In other news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £9,400 ($12,289.19). Also, insider Simon Roberts sold 69,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £130,123.95 ($170,118.90).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

