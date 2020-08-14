Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 755.26% and a negative return on equity of 538.90%.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 9,014,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,200. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.42. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

