Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research raised Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.45.

TXT stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.67. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,671 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $35,706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,756,000 after buying an additional 543,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after buying an additional 453,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,230,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 420,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

