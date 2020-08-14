Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.32. Jeld-Wen reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jeld-Wen.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 427,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.89.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.