K12 (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barrington Research

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

LRN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. 4,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Insiders sold 178,021 shares of company stock worth $5,497,381 over the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $9,746,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $4,873,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 573.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

