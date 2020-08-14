Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.93. 652,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 380.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 45.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.