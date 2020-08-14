Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Kelly Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

KELYA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 4,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 684.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

