Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
KELYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Kelly Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.
KELYA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 4,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $27.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 684.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
