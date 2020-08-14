Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.61. 162,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

