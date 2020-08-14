Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) versus CIBT Education Group (NASDAQ:MBAIF) Financial Survey

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keros Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A CIBT Education Group 8.81% 2.70% 1.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Keros Therapeutics and CIBT Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keros Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CIBT Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CIBT Education Group has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 342.61%. Given CIBT Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIBT Education Group is more favorable than Keros Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keros Therapeutics $5.26 million 4.51 $440,000.00 N/A N/A CIBT Education Group $53.56 million 0.46 $1.97 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Keros Therapeutics.

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Keros Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products for schools and students under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. In addition, the company develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

