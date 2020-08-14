Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 250.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KGF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 222 ($2.90) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of KGF traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 273 ($3.57). The company had a trading volume of 5,932,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.50. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 262 ($3.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

