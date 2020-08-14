Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -722.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after acquiring an additional 382,814 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Kornit Digital by 24.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 301,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.