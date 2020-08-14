Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 5,081 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,378. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.