Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,493 Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $100.71. 2,915,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

