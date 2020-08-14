Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $391.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.51 and a 200 day moving average of $379.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.