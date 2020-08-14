Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,838 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after acquiring an additional 839,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ameren by 1,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 726,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,927,000 after acquiring an additional 680,848 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $37,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 645,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ameren’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

