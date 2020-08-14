Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 636.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 194,597 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

NYSE GE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,417,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.