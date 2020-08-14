Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.48. 250,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

