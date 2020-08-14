Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $177.71. The stock had a trading volume of 654,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512,371. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.31. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.