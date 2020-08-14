Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.2% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.54. 105,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,723. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

