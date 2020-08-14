Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.56 ($63.01).

ETR:LXS traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €47.50 ($55.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

