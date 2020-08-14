Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.56 ($63.01).

Get Lanxess alerts:

ETR LXS traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching €47.50 ($55.88). 423,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.32. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.