Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.56 ($63.01).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS traded down €2.00 ($2.35) on Thursday, reaching €47.50 ($55.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €47.24 and a 200-day moving average of €46.32.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.