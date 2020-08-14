Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €64.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.56 ($63.01).

ETR:LXS traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €47.50 ($55.88). 423,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.32.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

