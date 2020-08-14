Lanxess’ (LNXSF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered Lanxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lanxess to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

LNXSF remained flat at $$55.74 during midday trading on Thursday. 128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. Lanxess has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

