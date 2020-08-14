Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 14,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,837. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Laureate Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 90.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 572,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Laureate Education by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 13.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Laureate Education by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

