Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lendingtree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point cut Lendingtree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.07.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Shares of TREE traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $315.74. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -381.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.31 and a 200 day moving average of $271.57. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $392.74.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,271 shares of company stock worth $13,657,218. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.