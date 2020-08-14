LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Position Lessened by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises about 3.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LGI Homes worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $109.07. 7,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $123.94.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

In other news, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,942,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

