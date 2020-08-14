LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 659,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

