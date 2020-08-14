Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.87. 359,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,845,498. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

