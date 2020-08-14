Liminal BioSciences’ (LMNL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

LMNL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,886. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $393.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1,262.07% and a negative return on equity of 135.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.