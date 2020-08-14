Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 425,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $680,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

