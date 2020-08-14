Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Shares of LINC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 425,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $680,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
