Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.
NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 425,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
