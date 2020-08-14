Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 425,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

