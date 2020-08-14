LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,887. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.56.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 393,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

