Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 3,381,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.76. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

