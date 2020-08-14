Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.8 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.56.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

