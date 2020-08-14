Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

