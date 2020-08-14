Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Masimo makes up 2.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

Shares of MASI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,166. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

