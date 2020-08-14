Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.30.

MTNB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,963. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,893,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 4,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 697,416 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

