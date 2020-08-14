Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ANVS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 30,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annovis Bio stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.17% of Annovis Bio worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.