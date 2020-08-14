Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:ANVS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 30,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.61.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19).
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.