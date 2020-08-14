Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $3.92. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 40,278 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.52. The company has a market cap of $119.14 million and a P/E ratio of -526.25.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.6349606 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

