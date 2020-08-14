Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 560.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,557,000 after buying an additional 918,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.71. 2,915,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

