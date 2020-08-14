Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 933,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,546,000 after acquiring an additional 504,582 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,045,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

