Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Announces Earnings Results

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Shares of NYSE MDP traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. 23,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,479. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $770.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDP. Benchmark cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

