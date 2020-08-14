Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%.

Meredith stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 25,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,479. Meredith has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $770.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDP. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

