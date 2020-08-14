Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. 995,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,942,822. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,478,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after buying an additional 103,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.